Coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri Express moves 10 km backward without engine, none hurt

A possible disaster was averted after 22 coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri Express train rolled down without engine at a station in Odisha on Friday night.

The incident happened around 9.35 pm from Titlagarh station, which was later stopped by placing stones on the tracks half an hour later at Kesinga staion.

However, no passengers were injured during the 20 km/h free roll, although it caused a scare among them.

According to East Coast Railway (ECR) officials the mishap occurred due to non-application of skid-brakes on the wheels of the coaches when the engine was detached at Titlagarh station.

#WATCH Coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri express rolling down towards Kesinga side near Titlagarh because skid-brakes were not applied #Odisha (07.04.18) pic.twitter.com/bS5LEiNuUR — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

Following the incident, seven railway staff were suspended with the lapses that led to the coaches of an Express train to travel a few km without engine in Odisha.

While five railway staff were placed under suspension this morning, two had been suspended soon after the coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri rolled down at Titlagarh in Balangir district after detachment of engine late last night.

