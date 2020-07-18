YouTube
    Co-operative bank manager in J&K arrested in Handwara drug case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused in connection with the Handwara drug case.

    The arrested has been identified as Afaq Ahmad Wani. He was involved in the case pertaining to the seizure of 21 kilograms of Heroin. Cash of 1,35,89,850 was also recovered during the raid.

    On June 6, 2020, the Handwara police Naka party intercepted a white-colored Hyunadi Creta vehicle without registration number plate, which was going towards Handwara from Baramulla.

    Journalism student, gym owner from Pune arrested in ISIS case

    The vehicle was being driven by one Abdul Momin Peer. During search, a black colour bag was found concealed under the front seat of the vehicle, from which cash amounting to Rs.20,01,000 and Heroin weighing 6.200 Kgs were seized and Abdul Momin Peer was arrested.

    Subsequently, J&K Police arrested two more accused persons Iftiqar Andrabi and Peer Islam-ul-Haq. Their houses were searched and this led to more recovery. The NIA took over the case on June 23.

      Afaq Ahmad Wani, who was working as Branch Manager at Baramulla Central Co-operative Bank, Handwara branch, was absconding since June 11. He was located and arrested from his hide-out in Srinagar.

