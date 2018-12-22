  • search
    CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh meet Rahul to discuss cabinet formation

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 22: Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Saturday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi to discuss cabinet formation in their states.

    CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

    According to sources, Gandhi met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath in the evening and is learnt to have discussed cabinet formation in their states.

    He also spoke with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel later in the evening. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was among senior party leaders from the three states who were present at the meetings.

    The sources said Gandhi will take a final call on cabinet formation. They said cabinet expansions could take place by Monday.

    PTI 

    madhya pradesh chhattisgarh rajasthan rahul gandhi

