CMs of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra and WB meet in Delhi; Seek appointment with LG

In what can be seen as a move to back Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has locked horns with LG Anil Baijal, the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal met in the national capital today (June 16).

After the meeting of Pinarayi Vijayan, HD Kumaraswamy, N Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee, they made a representation to LG Anil Baijal, seeking appointment to discuss issues concerning Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Here is the letter they presented:

Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues are sitting at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding his direction to the IAS officers to end their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme, since last Monday.

Accusing the Centre of misusing its powers to stop Delhi government from working, the Aam Aadmi party today said it would lead a massive protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening.

The Delhiites will assemble at Mandi House at 4 pm and march to the PMO under the party banner to support Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers' sit-in at the lieutenant governor's office for the last six days in their fight against the "dictatorship" of Modi government, the AAP leaders said.

