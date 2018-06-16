English

CMs of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra and WB meet in Delhi; Seek appointment with LG

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    In what can be seen as a move to back Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has locked horns with LG Anil Baijal, the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal met in the national capital today (June 16).

    Meeting of CMs from 4 states
    Meeting of CMs from 4 states

    After the meeting of Pinarayi Vijayan, HD Kumaraswamy, N Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee, they made a representation to LG Anil Baijal, seeking appointment to discuss issues concerning Delhi CM Kejriwal.

    Here is the letter they presented:

    Letter
    Letter (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues are sitting at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding his direction to the IAS officers to end their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme, since last Monday. 

    Accusing the Centre of misusing its powers to stop Delhi government from working, the Aam Aadmi party today said it would lead a massive protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening.

    The Delhiites will assemble at Mandi House at 4 pm and march to the PMO under the party banner to support Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers' sit-in at the lieutenant governor's office for the last six days in their fight against the "dictatorship" of Modi government, the AAP leaders said. 

    Read more about:

    delhi arvind kejriwal mamata banerjee hd kumaraswamy pinarayi vijayan chandrababu naidu

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 21:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue