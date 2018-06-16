English

'There is a constitutional crisis in Delhi', says Mamata as 4 CMs back Kejriwal

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    In what can be seen as a move to back Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has locked horns with LG Anil Baijal, the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal met in the national capital today (June 16).

    Meeting of CMs from 4 states
    Meeting of CMs from 4 states

    After the meeting of Pinarayi Vijayan, HD Kumaraswamy, N Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee, they made a representation to LG Anil Baijal, seeking appointment to discuss issues concerning Delhi CM Kejriwal.

    Here is the letter they presented:

    Letter
    Letter (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    After their meeting, Naidu said they were in Delhi to support Arvind Kejriwal.

    "The LG has to allow this govt to function. Mamata Ji had asked permission from the LG to see the CM to which there was no response..We are requesting the Lieutenant Governor & govt of India to talk it out," he said.

    Kerala Chief Minister blamed the Centre for standoff between the LG and Delhi Cabinet.

    "Because of the attitude of Central govt this happened. Centre is restricting the federal system which is a threat to the nation. Everyone is with him (Delhi CM). All the democratic people are with Delhi CM," Vijayan said.

    Banerjee said that there is a constitutional crisis in Delhi because of which people are suffering.

    "This is a constitutional crisis. But there should never be such crisis due to which a govt and the common people have to suffer..There are 2 Crore people in Delhi. The work has been disrupted since 4 months, there can be nothing more unfortunate than this. LG is the appointed leader, if not he then to whom will one to go to seek time & talk?" she said.

    "I wanted to meet Delhi CM but I was told, verbally and not even written, that permission will not be granted. Then four of us wrote to LG for appointment but we were told that he (LG) is not even there. We waited so long but we were not allowed," she added.

    "We came here to show our support to Delhi CM. We demand that the Prime Minister interferes in this issue & takes necessary steps to solve this problem," said Kumaraswamy.

    Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues are sitting at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding his direction to the IAS officers to end their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme, since last Monday. 

    Accusing the Centre of misusing its powers to stop Delhi government from working, the Aam Aadmi party today said it would lead a massive protest march to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday evening.

    The Delhiites will assemble at Mandi House at 4 pm and march to the PMO under the party banner to support Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers' sit-in at the lieutenant governor's office for the last six days in their fight against the "dictatorship" of Modi government, the AAP leaders said. 

    Read more about:

    delhi arvind kejriwal mamata banerjee hd kumaraswamy pinarayi vijayan chandrababu naidu

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue