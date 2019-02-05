CMAT 2019 result anytime now; How and where to check?

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 5: CMAT result 2019 would be declared today on official website ntacmat.nic.in. CMAT 2019 or the Common Management Admission Test was conducted on January 28, 2019, by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

    Around 60,000 candidates appeared for CMAT 2019 exam. CMAT is a national level entrance examination for entry into management programmes.

    CMAT 2019 result

    There is yet to be an official confirmation form NTA about result declaration date, but some media reports, while quoting NTA's DG Vineet Joshi, state that the results can be released on February 5, 2019.

    According to the official information bulletin issued by NTA, the results can be released any time before February 8, 2019.

    NTA will declare CMAT result 2019 along with the merit list and score card on the official NTA-CMAT 2019 website. Candidates must apply separately to the desired CMAT-2019 participating institutes with the CMAT Score 2019. Then, each participating institute will release their respective cut - off CMAT Score which candidates should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular institute.

    How to check CMAT result 2019:

    • Visit the official website ntacmat.nic.in
    • Click on 'download result link'.
    • Enter registration number, roll number. 
    • Results will appear on the screen.CMAT 2019 answer key.

    CMAT 2019 answer key:

    NTA released CMAT 2019 answer key on February 1. The last date to raise objections was February 3. Click here to directly go to the answer key page and login with either with your application number and password, or application number and date of birth.

