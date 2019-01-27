CMAT 2019 for Srinagar candidates: Check new schedule

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 27: The CMAT 2019 for Srinagar candidates has been rescheduled. More details are available on the official website.

The exam will now be conducted on January 29. Earlier the exams were scheduled to be conducted on January 27. Details regarding the centres will be informed to the candidates through email and SMS.

The agency is bound to reschedule the exam date due to the closing of Srinagar-Jammu Highway on account of snowfall. "Due to the closing of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway on account of snowfall and landslides, the Common Management Admission Test, 2019 (CMAT-2019) is rescheduled to 29.01.2019 (09:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) only for affected candidates belonging to Srinagar (187 candidates of Srinagar region who were allotted Examination Centre in Jammu), on the request of the local Administration of Srinagar," the official release said.

"These Candidates will now have their Examination Centres in Srinagar on 29.01.2019 (09:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.). The Centre details in Srinagar will be informed by 27.01.2019 through Email/SMS," the release also said.