Budget development-oriented, will prove to be milestone in upgrading India's economy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP MLA gets multiple messages from Pakistan number threatening to kill her

CM Yogi orders strict action against elements involved in alleged hostage of Police personnel in Kasganj

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Feb 09: A Sub-Inspector and a constable on patrolling duty were held hostage by liquor mafia in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj and thrashed mercilessly. The constable succumbed to injuries during treatment. The cops had gone to raid an illegal liquor factory in the area.

The Chief Minister has directed for treatment of the inspector who has been injured and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 and govt job for a family member of the constable who lost his life.

PM Modi's brother Prahlad stages dharna at Lucknow airport

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has also instructed for strict action against the elements involved in the alleged hostage of Police personnel in Kasganj. Action to be taken against the culprit under NSA.