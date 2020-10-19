CM Yogi Adityanath to develop Gorakhpur into textile hub

Lucknow, Oct 19: In what comes as a recent development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Gorakhpur will be developed into a "textile hub" by focusing on the ready-made garment industry.

Speaking with representatives of Chamber of Industries in Gorakhpur, CM Adityanath said that the move would generate employment for a large number of migrant workers who returned to the state during the COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year.

According to state government's estimates, about 12,000 migrant workers associated with the textile industry returned to Gorakhpur and adjoining districts of east Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown.

Aldo, it is said that CM Adityanath is planning to establish a "big training centre" in Gorakhpur.

He also assured the representatives of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) that he would inaugurate Udyog Bhawan, which is currently being constructed in Gorakhpur. The Chief Minister also asked GIDA to insure that big industrialists show interest in investment in the GIDA area and asked them to increase its land bank for setting up of industrial units.