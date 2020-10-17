Ballia firing: Five people taken into custody, hunt on for BJP leader who opened fire

CM Yogi Adityanath hands over appointment letters to more than 30,000 assistant school teachers

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Oct 17: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday handed over appointment letters to 31,277 assistant teachers selected by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) that listed 69,000 vacancies in 2019.

Addressing the teachers, CM Adityanath, in a video conferencing, claimed that within 100 days drinking water supply would be ensured at every primary school in the state, and a work plan was ready.

He encouraged the teachers to use modern technologies in classes, and promised that his administration was committed to appointing teachers in primary schools as per the norms.

The chief minister also said thatb it was time to concentrate on teaching after their agitation for the appointment letters. He said there was no shortcut to success and no alternative to hard work.

"You have participated in enough protest programmes, now devote yourself to teaching children," said the Chief Minister, adding, "You also play an important role building the nation and its future."

Adityanath claimed that a lot had changed in the fundamental structure and quality of education in the state during the tenure of his government. He said the number of students in basic schools had increased more than 50 lakh.

The Chief Minister told the newly appointed teachers that his administration had initiated the process of filling the 69,000 vacancies but met some hurdles.

The appointments were being made as per the directions of the court, and the remaining vacancies would be filled as soon as the Government gets further directions from the court, he added.