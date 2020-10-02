CM Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra tests positive for COVID-19

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Oct 02: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"During a routine check-up, I tested positive for Covid-19.I am doing fine, asymptomatic, and have isolated myself. Request everyone who has come in contact with me recently to take precautions and stay safe," Vijayendra tweeted.

Vijayendra couple of times in the past had gone into home quarantine when his father and BJP MP from Chamarajanagara V Srinivas Prasad were infected, as he had come in contact with them. Chief Minister Yediyurappa was infected by COVID in August and he was hospitalised for a few days before he recovered.