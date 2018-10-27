CM Vijayan attacks Amit Shah over Sabarimala remark, says BJP's agenda stands exposed

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah over his remark on the Sabarimala row saying that the latter's statement has the agenda of the saffron party exposed.

"Shah's statements in Kannur are against the Constitution and law of the land. It's a clear intention of their agenda of not guaranteeing fundamental rights. This shows the agenda of the RSS and Sangh Parivar," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added, "Amit Shah, who threatened to topple our government, should remember that this government came to power not at the mercy of BJP, but the people's mandate. His message is to sabotage the people's mandate."

Earlier in the day, Shah extended full support to the protest by Ayyappa devotees against the CPI(M)-led LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme court order on entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple, saying the Left government was trying to "suppress" the agitation by force.

Addressing party workers after inaugurating the district BJP office here, Shah condemned the arrest of over 2,000 devotees, including RSS and Sangh Parivar activists, across the state agitating against the entry of women of all ages into the temple.

Shah said the LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would have to pay a "heavy price" if the suppression of the agitation continues.

In a warning to Vijayan, he said the effort by his government to clamp down on the agitation amounted to "playing with fire". "Chief Minister must stop the brutality in the name of implementing the SC verdict," he said adding that even women in the state were against the government move to implement the top court's order.

Alleging that the Left government was trying to "destroy" Sabarimala temple and the "Hindu traditions," the BJP chief said the saffron party won't allow the CPI(M)-led government to "gamble with Hindu faith."

Kerala had witnessed massive protests from devotees at various places, including Sabarimala, Nilakkal and Pamba, against permitting women of all ages to enter the shrine, where the deity is 'Naishtika Brahmachari' (perennial celibate), when the temple was opened for monthly poojas from October 17-22.

At least 12 women in the 'barred' age group (10-50) had tried to trek the hills to offer prayers but had to retreat following widespread protests.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of turning Sabarimala into a "war zone".

Across the state, 2,825 people have been arrested after the chief minister on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with police officials and ordered a crackdown on those defying the Supreme Court order on the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple. A total of 495 cases have been registered.