CM relief fund: 3 bogus donors booked

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mathura, June 06: Three people have been booked here for claiming that they donated a total of Rs 4 lakh into the Chief Minister Relief fund after a police investigation found that they did not do so, officials said on Friday.

Police said Deepak Gaur, Raj Kumar Rawat and Vibhor Gautam were showing bogus cheques to people on social media in a bid to earn their respect.

Gaur, a resident of Farah town here, claimed on his Facebook account that he had donated Rs 2 lakh into the fund when the balance amount in his account was only Rs 1993.25, Deputy Collector Rajiv Upadhyay said.

Kejriwal warns hospitals for turning away patients, 'won't tolerate' this | Oneindia News

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said strict action would be taken against them.