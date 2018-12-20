  • search
    CM Nitish Kumar kills PMC bid to rename Patna’s Rabindra Chowk after Vajpayee

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Patna has decided against re-naming the city's main intersection -Rabindra Chowk named after Rabindranath Tagore in 2002 - after the chief minister, Nitish Kumar nixed the proposal following strong opposition.

    In 2002, the chowk was named after Nobel laureate Rabindra Nadh Tagore.

    CM Nitish Kumar kills PMC bid to rename Patna’s Rabindra Chowk after Vajpayee

    As reported by HT on December 17, The Bihar Bengali Association had lodged its protest over the reported move of the PMC to rename the crossing after Vajpayee.

    Also Read | Now, Allahabad University to be renamed as Prayagraj State University

    The landmark Kavi Guru Rabindra Chowk, popularly known as Dak Bungalow crossing, was proposed to be renamed after late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    According to a Times of India report, however, the PMC clarified that there was never a set proposal to rename the landmark chowk and confusion had arisen after a councillor, one Vikas Kumar, offered to table such a proposal at Thursday's meeting. However, PMC commissioner Anupam Kumar Suman said that if such a proposal was to arise at the meeting, it would be discussed. Suman brushed aside reports that any other road or park was proposed to be named after Vajpayee.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 10:41 [IST]
