CM Mamata Banerjee holds mega road show in West Bengal's Bolpur

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bolpur, Dec 29: Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has on Tuesday said 2021 will show the way to Bengal and Trinamool will win in the upcoming assembly elections at a party meeting held at Jambuni ground in Bolpur before holding a mega roadshow there.

BJP leaders have already claimed that their party will come to power with more than 200 seats, responding to this, the Chief Minister said that the party would not get even 30 seats.

The AITC chief slammed BJP saying the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister or the state BJP president said that Bengal is mired in unrest and corruption and made promises that BJP will make "Sonar Bangla". But there is nothing new to make Sonar Bangla as Rabindranath Tagore already has made Sonar Bangla.

"Outsiders are coming and insulting Rabindranath and Nazrul. Those who don't know about them are commenting. In this regard, he mentioned that BJP All India President J P Nadda said Rabindranath was born in Santiniketan. It is an insult as Rabindranath had established Santiniketan 60 years after his birth."

Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP had used agency men at Amit Shah's road show. She also claimed that there was no comparison between the previous (Amit Shah) and the number of people who came to Banerjee's program.

The CM also mocked Amit Shah for taking lunch at poor man's house during his 2 days campaign.

Notably, Basudev, who had lunch with Amit Shah, got up on the Baul stage and sang in the during TMC campaign.