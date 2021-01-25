YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CM Kejriwal unfurls Tricolour at Delhi Secretariat, says 'Hope we get rid of COVID-19 this year

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hoisted the Tricolour at Delhi Secretariat to mark the 72nd Republic Day celebrations. Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, "I hope this year we'll get rid of COVID-19. It was a difficult phase. People lost jobs, it was tough for govt too as no tax was received and we wondered how to pay salaries to our employees."

    kejriwal

    The state-level Republic Day function is usually celebrated at Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi every year, after a national flag hoisting ceremony at Delhi Secretariat. This year, due to the novel COVID-19 regulations, the public function at the Stadium has been curtailed.

    Explained: What awards are given to the recipients on Republic Day?

    "In developed countries, patients were lying on floors in corridors, we studied it and understood that everyone who got sick was taken to hospital, even those with mild symptoms. Doctors in Delhi came up with 'home isolation' and more than 3 lakh people recovered, " he added.

    CM unfurled the flag at 10.15 am at the secretariat. He will also unveil the Ashoka Pillar on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly at 5 pm.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal republic day tricolour

    Story first published: Monday, January 25, 2021, 12:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X