CM, Dy CM, CM on rotation basis: The likely demands by the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 24: The BJP-Shiv Sena are comfortably ahead in Maharashtra and are all set to form the government.

At 2.15 pm, the BJP was leading in 75 and had won 25. The Shiv Sena, on the other hand, was leading in 47 and had won 15. The Shiv Sena's performance so far is on par with its showing in 2014. Moreover, Aditya Thackeray, the first Thackeray to contest an election also won from the Worli seat.

The Shiv Sena contested 126 seats. In 2014, the party had won 63 seats.

Both the BJP and Shiv Sena will form the government on a 50:50 formula as was agreed before the elections. But the question is will the Shiv Sena demand for the post of Chief Minister. It is unlikely that there would be any change in the topmost, but the Sena could be more demanding.

Before the formation of the government, the Sena would first pitch for the post of CM. Its second pitch would be for the post on a rotational basis. In case both these demands are not met, then the Sena would end up seeking the post of Deputy CM.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut said that estimates change at times. The BJP-Shiv Sena will form the government as per the 50:50 formula that was agreed upon before the elections.