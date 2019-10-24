  • search
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

    CM, Dy CM, CM on rotation basis: The likely demands by the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

    Mumbai, Oct 24: The BJP-Shiv Sena are comfortable ahead in Maharashtra and are all set to form the government.

    At 2.15 pm, the BJP was leading in 75 and had won 25. The Shiv Sena on the other hand was leading in 47 and had won 15. The Shiv Sena's performance so far is on par with its showing in 2014. Moreover Aditya Thackeray, the first Thackeray to contest an election also won from the Worli seat.

    CM, Dy CM, CM on rotation basis: The likely demands by the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
    File photo

    The Shiv Sena contested 126 seats. In 2014, the party had won 63 seats.

    Both the BJP and Shiv Sena will form the government on a 50:50 formula as was agreed before the elections. But the question is will the Shiv Sena demand for the post of Chief Minister. It is unlikely that there would be any change in the top most, but the Sena could be more demanding.

    Maharashtra results 2019: NCP's Ajit Pawar wins in family bastion Baramati

    Before the formation of the government, the Sena would first pitch for the post of CM. Its second pitch would be for the post on a rotational basis. In case both these demands are not met, then the Sena would end up seeking the post of Deputy CM.

    Earlier, Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut said that estimates change at times. The BJP-Shiv Sena will form the government as per the 50:50 formula that was agreed upon before the elections.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
