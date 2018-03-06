CM designate Biplab Deb seeks blessings from Manik Sarkar, wins heart of Tripuravasi

CM designate of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb met former CM Manik Sarkar on Monday, touched his feet and sought his blessings. Deb asked Sarkar's cooperation for the development of Tripura. Sarkar assured his support for any development initiative of the new government.

The swearing-in ceremony will be on 9th March at 10.30 am. Tripura BJP has sent an invitation to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all CMs of BJP government. "I hope PM accepts the invitation," Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Manik Sarkar tendered his resignation to governor Tathagata Roy at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. He went to meet the governor at 12.15pm and emerged after 20 minutes. "I must congratulate people of Tripura who gave me the opportunity to serve the state for 20 years," Sarkar said.

OneIndia News

