    CM could have asked to meet instead of dharna, says Kiran Bedi

    Puducherry, Feb 14: Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi, who is currently in Chennai, told reporters that CM V Narayanasamy is on dharna outside Raj Bhavan for no reason.

    Speaking about the ongoing dharna by Narayanasamy, Kiran Bedi, said, " He (CM) wrote me a letter on 7th Feb on 36 issues some of which don't exist or have been settled. I received it on 8th. Yesterday, he sits on a dharna saying he demands a reply. The letter didn't say that 'if you don't reply by 13th Feb, I'll sit on a dharna'."

    "I wrote him ( Puducherry CM ) a letter that 'you are welcome to come and see me on 21st Feb at 10 am,as I'm on a tour till 20th starting today. I'll return on Feb 20 midnight. And tell me what could be more right.'He is still sitting there. He isn't allowing people to wear helmet, " Bedi said.

    Kiran Bedi was talking to reporters on the sidelines of Think Edu Conclave being held in Chennai organised by the The New Indian Express.

    Also Read | Dharna outside Kiran Bedi's residence: Puducherry CM sleep outside Raj Nivas

    Raj Nivas was totally surrounded by CM and his agitators. Bedi tweeted that none could move out or visitors could come in. Also, staff too was blocked from returning to office. An absolutey unlawful situation of law makers turned law breakers.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 14:17 [IST]
