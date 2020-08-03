CM B S Yediyurappa's daughter tests positive for Covid-19

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Aug 03: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's daughter has tested positive for coronavirus a day after his test result came positive. His daughter has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

In a late-night tweet on Sunday, Yeddyurappa said: "I am tested positive for coronavirus. I am healthy and admitted to hospital as per doctors advice. I request all who have come to contact with me to exercise self quarantine."

Earlier last month, the chief minister's personal assistant, driver and chef had tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing him to restrict his movement between his official residence Kaveri and home office Krishna.

In Karnataka, two ministers C T Ravi and B C Patil have tested positive for coronavirus, and two MLCs M K Paramesh and Ivan D Souza.