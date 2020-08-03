CM B S Yediyurappa's daughter tests positive for Covid-19

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Aug 03: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's daughter has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to the Manipal hospital, where her father is undergoing treatment for the infection.

The Chief Minister's younger son B Y Vijayendra said he was going in for seven days of home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

"Thank you all for your messages and prayers. My father Shri B S Yediyurappa ji is doing fine and under observation of doctors who said there is no need to worry. As a precaution, I will observe home quarantine for next 7 days," Vijayendra tweeted.

In a late-night tweet on Sunday, Yeddyurappa said, "I am tested positive for coronavirus. I am healthy and admitted to hospital as per doctors advice. I request all who have come to contact with me to exercise self-quarantine."

Earlier last month, the Chief Minister's personal assistant, driver and chef had tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing him to restrict his movement between his official residence Kaveri and home office Krishna.

In Karnataka, two ministers C T Ravi and B C Patil have tested positive for coronavirus, and two MLCs M K Paramesh and Ivan D Souza.