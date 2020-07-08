  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks report from health secy on COVID-19 deaths

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 08: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a detailed analytical report from the Delhi government's health secretary on factors responsible for COVID-19 deaths in the city in the last fortnight, officials said.

    CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks report from health secy on COVID-19 deaths

    Delhi reported 736 deaths in the last two weeks, with 397 people succumbing to the disease in the first week of July.

    Officials said the objective of seeking the report is to take all possible measures to reduce coronavirus deaths in the national capital.

    A total of 3,165 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Delhi so far.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue