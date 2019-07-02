  • search
    CM Amarinder Singh seeks Centre's help for release of youth from Malaysian jail

    By PTI
    Chandigarh, July 2: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, seeking the Centre's intervention for the release of a Punjabi youth from a Malaysian jail.

    The CM drew the Union minister's attention to the case of Harbans Singh, a resident of Bathinda, an official release stated.

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
    According to Harbans’ family, he had gone to Malaysia in August 2018 on a tourist visa. He was taken into custody on the grounds not known to his family, the CM wrote.

    He also submitted copies of the youth's Aadhaar card, an abstract of the electoral roll and his photograph as proof of his Indian citizenship.

