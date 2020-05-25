  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Closed mosques, no hugs: Subdued Eid celebrations in India as Coronavirus grips nation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: With Mosques across the country shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are in subdued and somber Eid celebrations, striving to "connect hearts" instead of embracing each other.

    Closed mosques, no hugs: Subdued Eid celebrations in India as Coronavirus grips nation

    Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across the country on Monday. The old city areas, which are usually crowded during Ramzan as people go for shopping to buy new clothes for the festival, wore a deserted look.

    People have been advised by Shahi Imams of Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid to stay indoors and offer Eid namaz at their homes.

    All major Eid-Ul-Fitr eve shopping destinations here in the city, including those at Aminabad, Nazirabad, Fatehganj, La Touche Road and Kaisarbagh wore deserted looks with shops staying shut on Lucknow district administration orders.

    Whether it be dry fruit stores and hand-made papad shops at Aminabad Road or clothes showrooms at Nazirabad, they all had their shutters down. There were no different stories at markets at Fatehganj, La Touche Road and Kaisarbagh.

    They all stayed closed due to their proximity to COVID cantonment zones. Despite the missing tell-tale signs of a boisterous festivity, people did not appear to be complaining and seem headed to celebrate the Eid in a new light and spirit.

    'You cannot imagine celebrating Eid without participating in Eid namaz at a mosque. Besides, people also don't have money due to paralysed commercial and business activities in the past two months,' Mohammad Mohsin, a footwear trader in Ballimaran, said.

    With coronavirus cases increasing in the city, people have been staying at their homes and observing social distancing norms by avoiding crowded places.

    More EID News

    Read more about:

    eid

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue