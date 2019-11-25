  • search
    Closed door meet of Pawar-Fadnavis: Farmer issue on agenda

    Mumbai, Nov 25: After remaining ensconced in his south Mumbai residence throughout Sunday, NCP leader and newly-appointed deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late night and held closed-door discussions. Sources, however, informed OneIndia that the two leaders discussed the farmer crisis in the state.

    CM Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Ajit Pawar

    Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, Maharashtra government, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on a plea filed by the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP combine seeking quashing of the governor's November 23 order inviting the BJP leader to form the government.

    Amidst Maharashtra drama, it is over to a floor test and anti-defection law

    Senior BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Vinod Tawade and Girish Mahajan attended the meeting held at the official residence of the chief minister.

    The SC directed the Centre to place before it on Monday morning the letters of the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Fadnavis and of the BJP leader staking his claim to form the government in the state.

    The SC also said the issue of the floor test, as demanded by the Congress-NCP-Sena combine, would be dealt with on Monday only after perusing the two letters- of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Fadnavis and of the BJP leader staking his claim to form the government- it has demanded.

