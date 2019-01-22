Closed-door meet between Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia sparks political buzz

Bhopal, Jan 22: Leaving behind the political acrimony of the recent assembly polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia had a surprise close-door meeting in Bhopal late on Monday night.

Scindia went to Chouhan's residence and met the former CM for around half an hour. Before coming to Chouhan's house Scindia had visited the house of Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, whose mother had died recently due to renal failure.

"It was a courtesy call as Chouhan is the ex-CM of the state and both the state government as well as opposition have to work together for MP's development," he said after meeting Chouhan.

"I'm not the man who remembers bitter things of electioneering throughout the life. The election is over and so is the bitterness. Kehte hain na Raat gayee baat gayee," said a smiling Scindia.

The meeting, however, came at a time when BJP and Congress are trading charges over law and order issue, and chief minister Kamal Nath is away in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum.

Scindia, a close aide of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was in the running for the CM's post but the party picked veteran Kamal Nath for the coveted post.