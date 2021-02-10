Instead of selling weapons to India, should partner to fight climate change: Democrat Bernie Sanders

On day one of my presidency US will rejoin Paris climate agreement: Biden

Climate justice is the solution: PM Modi over fighting climate change at world summit

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on Wednesday inaugurated the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister has talked about the way of fighting climate change around the globe at the summit.

"The road to fighting climate change is through climate justice. At the root of climate justice is the principle of being large-hearted. Climate justice is also about thinking of the bigger and long-term picture."

The Prime Minister further said the sad reality is, changes in the environment and natural disasters impact the poor the most.

"Climate justice is inspired by a vision of trusteeship where growth comes with greater compassion to the poorest."

"Climate justice also means giving developing countries enough space to grow. When each and every one of us understands our individual and collective duties, climate justice will be achieved."

The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institutes (TERI) flagship event, the World Sustainable Development Summit, will be held online from February 10 to February 12 and will bring together a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change.

"Marking 20 years in its journey of making sustainable development a globally shared goal, the Summit series brings together governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change. With its focus on bringing the voices of youth and women to the forefront, the Summit intends to carry forward these vital discussions from the Global South to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow," said the official website of the World Sustainable Development Summit.

As per an official release, the theme of the Summit is "Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all".