Cleric with live bullet caught while meeting Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 27: A Muslim cleric was caught with a live bullet when had gone to meeting, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

The man has been identified as Imran. He told the police that the he found the bullets in the donation of a Mosque. He had kept it in his wallet and later forgot about it. The bullet was seized when he was being checked ahead of his meeting with the CM.

He has been arrested under the Arms Act and a probe has been launched. Imran was among the many clerics, who had gone to meet Kejriwal to demand an increase in salary by the Waqf Board.

It may be recalled that just last week Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder inside the Delhi Secretariat.