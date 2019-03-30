  • search
    Clearing the air? Understanding Prashant Kishor’s tweet

    Patna, Mar 30: Prashant Kishor's announcement that he will not be in charge of campaigning in Bihar has set rumour mills ringing.

    There are two versions to the story. While one points towards an internal rift in the party, the other states that he was just clearing the air. Reports say that he was being seen as a substitute to Rajya Sabha member and senior leader, R C N Singh.

    Prashant Kishor

    A report in the Hindustan Times stated that his proximity to JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen as him being a substitute to Singh. However that is not the case in the party and hence he decided clear the air so that the blame did not fall on him later.

    Prashant Kishor gives up campaign duties days ahead of polls

    Further the report also stated that Kishor's inclusion in the three member team to explore the party's prospects beyond Bihar was a sign that he should not meddle in Bihar politics which is to be decided by the other leaders.

    There are also reports suggesting that he is in Andhra to work on Jagan Mohan Reddy's campaign. He is likely to help the Shiv Sena in its campaign following the completion of the assignment with Reddy.

    prashant kishor nitish kumar bihar lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
