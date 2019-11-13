  • search
    Clear revenue share dues as per SC order: Telecom firms told

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an industry source.

    The DoT has given option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on self-assessment basis.

    Representational Image

    The Supreme Court in its last month's ruling said, "We give three months' time to deposit the amount, which is due and compliance be reported."

    "...you are therefore directed to make the payment in accordance with the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated October 24, 2019 and submit the requisite documents to ensure the compliance within the stipulated timeframe," said a notice which is received by the source.

    Delhi CS Anshu Prakash, who accused Kejriwal of assault transferred to telecom dept

    According to an internal estimate prepared by the DoT, total dues on the telecom service providers arising out of SC order are around Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

    As per DoT's estimate, liability of Bharti Airtel Group is ₹62,187.73 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 54,183.9 crore and BSNL and MTNL Rs 10,675.18 crore. Companies under insolvency like Reliance Communications and Aircel have dues outstanding worth Rs 32,403.47 crore and companies under liquidation Rs 943 crore.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 23:26 [IST]
