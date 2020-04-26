  • search
Trending Coronavirus
    Clear 'bottlenecks', ramp up COVID-19 testing: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear "bottlenecks" and ramp up coronavirus testing in the country.

    Quoting experts, Gandhi said: "Random testing is the key to beating the virus". India has to scale up COVID-19 testing from the current 40,000 to one lakh tests per day, he said.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    "Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottleneck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock.

    "PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck," Gandhi said on Twitter.

    Congress has been urging the government to increase random testing in the country.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 15:48 [IST]
    X