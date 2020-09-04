CLAT 2020: NLSIU to conduct own test

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Sep 04: The National Law School of India University, Bengaluru will conduct its own entrance test this year.

The test will be conducted for the admission to undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.

The National Level Aptitude Test (NLAT) will be conducted to test the aspirants on subjects that correspond to the subjects proposed to be tested in the Common Law Admission Test 2020 (CLAT 2020).

"Candidates will have to ensure that they can appear for the examination on the appropriate date and time using a computer device as per the detailed specifications that will be provided including video and audio inputs. NLSIU shall not be responsible for any connectivity issues, or failure of internet connection during the examination. NLSIU reserves the right to cancel any candidate's examination based on misconduct or examination malpractice," said a statement from the NLSUI.

The application for the NLAT 2020 will continue until midnight of September 10.

Candidates seeking admission to the university can apply online and the aptitude test will be held on September 12 in the online proctored mode. To apply aspirants could click on this link https://admissions.nls.ac.in/.