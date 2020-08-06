CLAT 2020 Exam update: New dates soon

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: The CLAT 2020 Common Law Admission Test has been postponed. New dates will be announced soon.

It was decided to postpone the exam indefinitely until further notice. The centralised exam is held for admissions to the bachelors and masters courses in law in 22 NLUs in the country and is conducted by the consortium.

"Registration for the examination closed on 10th July 2020. The examination has been postponed, until further notice," the official website said.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had asked the Centre and the consortium of NLU to reply to a law graduate's plea challenging the requirement of physically appearing for the exam amidst the pandemic.

The CLAT 2020 has been postponed now multiple times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was set to be conducted in the month of April and then it was pushed to May 24 and then to August. Now it has been postponed once again.

Candidates are advised to keep a tab on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.