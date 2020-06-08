Class X students to be promoted without exams in Telangana: KCR

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, June 8: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said all class X students would be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to hold the exam due to the spread of coronavirus.

"The Chief Minister has decided that all the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks," an official press release said.

Also, the government has resolved to take a decision on the degree/post-graduate examinations based on the situation in the immediate future, the release said. There are about 5.35 lakh classX students in the state.

The chief minister arrived at the decision during a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on the conduct of the examinations. Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramachandran, among others, participated in the meeting.