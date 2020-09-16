Class 70 bridges: India preps for long haul with China

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: While there has been no escalation of tensions in the past couple of days, China has however shown no signs of abiding by the agreements between the Special Representatives and foreign ministers on total disengagement.

India has sought for the restoration of status quo ante on the Line of Actual Control. With China showing no signs of disengagement, India is rushing supplies with the Border Road Organisation to ensure that the Chang La pass and Khardung La on route to contested Pangong Tso is kept snow free through this year.

The BRO is also expected to strengthen all bridges and culverts to Class 70 by October 15. Class 70 would mean that the bridge can bear a load of 70 tonnes. This would mean that the road could be used to deploy T-90 tanks, surface to air missiles and infantry combat vehicle along the Eastern Ladakh Line of Actual Control.

On Tuesday Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh made a statement in Parliament on the Indo-China issue. There was a face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15, in which the Indian forces inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese forces, Rajnath Singh also said. The indian forces will forcefully counter all Chinese aggressive actions along the border. Since April we have seen an increase in troops and weapon deployment along the LAC in Ladakh, Singh said.

Let no one have any doubt about our capabilities. We want peace and will continue to talk to China. Both sides should respect the Line of Actual Control Singh also said. All mutual agreements must be respected, he also said.

China does not accept customary and peripheral alignment of Sino-India border, Singh also said. There has been a massive build up by the Chinese along the LAC and this has led to several friction points, the Defence Minister also said.

Our Armed Forces will successfully thwart all threats and protect the borders. We should be proud of our forces, he further said.

These are challenging times and in the midst of the pandemic, our soldiers have protected our borders. This is also due to Border Infrastructure Management, Singh also said.

Violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all past agreements. Our troops have done counter deployments in the area to safeguard our borders, the Defence Minister also said.

I have conveyed to the Chinese side that we want a peaceful resolution to the solution. I made it clear that we will not comprise on out territorial integrity. The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar during the meeting with his counterpart also conveyed the same message, Singh also said.