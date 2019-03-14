  • search
    Class 7 student makes humane remark after solving a maths problem & people are impressed

    New Dehi, March 14: For those who think mathematics is an objective science, here is something to startle them. A student of Standard Seven recently came up with a humane analysis of a maths problem and it has been quite a sensation on social media. A picture of the problem solved by the student with his/her humane remark underneath was shared on Twitter and it has won hearts online.

    The solution of the maths problem as seen in the picture is that a woman ends up earning Rs 18,000 in a span of 15 months. The student also calculated how much money the woman in question earns in one month and how much time she will take to earn Rs 30,000. At the end, the student wrote that the woman worker is underpaid.

    One Twitter user @rajagopalcv shared a picture of the answer with the caption, "It is a Maths question. But look at the last line. This student is thinking beyond arithmetic. Teacher who shared this with me; her joy is unbound."

    It was indeed something to cheer about in an era of mechanical learning and the student certainly has it in him/her to go a long way.

    Here are some reactions that the Twitterati came up with for the student for his/her critical thinking:

