Class 10 girl found dead with slashed wrist, polythene around head inside Kolkata school

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, June 21: In a horrific incident, a teenage girl was found with her wrist slashed and a plastic bag wrapped around her head inside a bathroom on the school premises on Friday afternoon.

The Class 10 student, was taken to the hospital where she died. In a three-page suicide note recovered from the spot, the student mentioned that she was suffering from depression and had been unable to sleep for the last three months.

"Those who found her said that her head was wrapped with a polythene bag. A suicide note was found, though we are yet to verify the handwriting," Joint Commissioner of Police Murlidhar Sharma said.

Sharma added, "The girl was a topper and a brilliant student. However, as per the note, she was under immense mental pressure. She claimed that she wasn't at peace and was unable to sleep properly for the last three months."