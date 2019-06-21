  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Class 10 girl found dead with slashed wrist, polythene around head inside Kolkata school

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 21: In a horrific incident, a teenage girl was found with her wrist slashed and a plastic bag wrapped around her head inside a bathroom on the school premises on Friday afternoon.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Class 10 student, was taken to the hospital where she died. In a three-page suicide note recovered from the spot, the student mentioned that she was suffering from depression and had been unable to sleep for the last three months.

    "Those who found her said that her head was wrapped with a polythene bag. A suicide note was found, though we are yet to verify the handwriting," Joint Commissioner of Police Murlidhar Sharma said.

    7 men accused of harassing, molesting model in Kolkata get bail

    Sharma added, "The girl was a topper and a brilliant student. However, as per the note, she was under immense mental pressure. She claimed that she wasn't at peace and was unable to sleep properly for the last three months."

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    kolkata

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue