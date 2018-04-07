Class 10 Board Exam results 2018: Full list of websites

Lakhs of students have taken the Class 10 exams. The results would be announced on the official websites of the respective boards.
Here is a full list of websites where you can check your Class 10 results. While many boards would host the results on their official websites, there are third party sites which will also declare the results.
Third party websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net will host the results for many other Boards like Punjab School Education Board. For Andhra Pradesh and Telangana boards, the results would be hosted on manabadi.com.
|Class 10 Boards (Including State Boards, CBSE, ICSE)
|Official Websites
|CBSE
|cbse.nic.in
|ICSE
|cisce.org
|Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh
|bse.ap.gov.in
|Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh
|apdhte.nic.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Assam
|sebaonline.org
|Bihar School Examination Board
|biharboard.ac.in
|Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
|gbshse.gov.in
|Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education
|cgbse.nic.in
|Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board
|gseb.org
|Board of School Education, Haryana
|bseh.org.in
|Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education
|hpbose.org
|Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education
|jkbose.jk.gov.in
|Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board
|kseeb.kar.nic.in
|Kerala Secondary Education Examination Board
|keralapareekshabhavan.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh
|mpbse.nic.in
|Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
|mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Manipur
|bsem.nic.in
|Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura
|mbose.in
|Mizoram Board of School Education
|mbse.edu.in
|Nagaland Board of School Education
|nbsenagaland.com
|Board of Secondary Education, Odisha
|bseodisha.ac.in
|Punjab School Education Board
|pseb.ac.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
|rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
|Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu
|dge.tn.gov.in
|Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana
|bse.telangana.gov.in
|Tripura Board of Secondary Education
|tbse.in
|Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad
|upmsp.edu.in
|Uttarakhand Board of School Education
|ubse.uk.gov.in
|West Bengal Board of Secondary Education
|wbbse.org
