  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Class 10 Bengali question paper leak on Whatsapp, WBBSE will not cancel exam

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 13: The WBBSE Class 10 Bengali paper has been allegedly leaked on February 12, 2019. A total of 10,66,000 students are appeared in the class 10 examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday with the Bengali paper.

    Class 10 Bengali question paper leak on Whatsapp, WBBSE will not cancel exam

    The WBBSE board has lodged a complaint at Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate Cyber Crime cell after a senior government official got the image of the Bengali question on his Whatsapp number which purportedly resembled one page of the original Bengali question paper of Tuesday.

    "We lodged the police complaint as we want to find out who had clicked the photo and forwarded the same among others to create mischief," he said.

    Asked about report of purported image of Bengali first paper question paper circulated on Whatsapp, Ganguly said "the images were taken and forwarded on Whatsapp after the exams began. By that time candidates were already writing their papers inside the centre. So there has been no leak."

    He asserted there was no question of holding the Bengali first paper exams again.

    He said "we do not have report of any question paper leak and the first day examinations passed off smoothly everywhere in the state, including the hills."

    More kolkata NewsView All

    Read more about:

    kolkata examination

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue