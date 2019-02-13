Class 10 Bengali question paper leak on Whatsapp, WBBSE will not cancel exam

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Feb 13: The WBBSE Class 10 Bengali paper has been allegedly leaked on February 12, 2019. A total of 10,66,000 students are appeared in the class 10 examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday with the Bengali paper.

The WBBSE board has lodged a complaint at Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate Cyber Crime cell after a senior government official got the image of the Bengali question on his Whatsapp number which purportedly resembled one page of the original Bengali question paper of Tuesday.

"We lodged the police complaint as we want to find out who had clicked the photo and forwarded the same among others to create mischief," he said.

Asked about report of purported image of Bengali first paper question paper circulated on Whatsapp, Ganguly said "the images were taken and forwarded on Whatsapp after the exams began. By that time candidates were already writing their papers inside the centre. So there has been no leak."

He asserted there was no question of holding the Bengali first paper exams again.

He said "we do not have report of any question paper leak and the first day examinations passed off smoothly everywhere in the state, including the hills."