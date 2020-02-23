Clashes near anti-CAA protest in Northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad, police lob tear gas

New Delhi, Feb 23: Clashes broke out between two groups of people near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi on Sunday evening where a large number of people had gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Delhi Police fired tear gas shells as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other in Maujpur and also lathi-charged protesters.

Television footage from the spot showed protesters throwing stones at each other across a road, standing close to police barricades.

There was tension in the area after hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, blocked a road near the Jaffrabad metro station connecting Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

There was heavy security deployment in the area.

The anti-CAA protest continued on Sunday, prompting Delhi Metro authorities to close the entry and exit gates of the station. Later in the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the entry and exit gates to the Maujpur-Babarpur station were also closed.

Earlier, the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad Metro station were closed on Sunday morning.

Carrying tricolours and raising slogans, the protesters, mostly women, had descended at the spot on Saturday night. The road connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

As protests continued into the morning, heavy security was deployed around the Metro station and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said trains would not be halting at the station. "Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the DMRC tweeted.