Clashes and violence in Asansol were just a "little violence" for Moon Moon Sen

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, Apr 30: "Little violence happens everywhere" was the response of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Moon Moon Sen on the polling-day violence in West Bengal's Asansol constituency during the fourth phase of voting.

The apathetic response comes a day after Sen, an actor turned politician, drew flak as well as being trolled in the social media for her ignorance over clashes in polling booths on Monday in the constituency from where she is contesting.

"I have not met my seniors yet and when we sit together, I will know where and why violence took place. "Thoda toh hoga hi har jagah hota hai (A little violence happens everywhere). It is much less now compared to before," she reportedly told reports.

In clashes between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the TMC workers in Asansol and Union Minister and saffron party's candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised and many were even injured. Eight parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal voted during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Moon Moon Sen had yesterday said she "hadn't heard of" any clashes in Asansol because she had woken up late. "They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know," Moon Moon Sen told a TV channel.

Both BJP and Trinamool Congress have moved the Election Commission after the clashes. Initially, a BJP delegation had met with EC on Monday afternoon after the violence.