'Clarify stand on Ram Temple': Amit Shah dares Congress, SP, BSP

India

oi-Deepika S

Aligarh, Feb 06: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday sounded the poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh and dared the opposition parties over contentious Ayodhya dispute at a rally of party's booth-level workers in Aligarh.

"BJP's stand is clear that Ram Temple will be built in that very place in Ayodhya. The SP, BSP and, Congress should clear their stand, whether they want the construction of Ram Mandir or not," he said.

"We want that a grand Ram temple is constructed at the same spot (where there was Mughal era Babri Mosque). The Congress, the SP and the BSP, if they have guts, should clarify their stand on Ram temple," said Amit Shah.

Also Read Naidu keeps switching loyalties, Doors of NDA permanently closed for TDP: Amit Shah

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has been pending before the apex court for the last eight years. For a long time, parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing in the matter.

Shah reiterated that Modi led-government wants to implement NRC properly, however, the party is facing obstruction due to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other key leaders' intrusion.

"After winning 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government will drive out every single infiltrator from the country...Infiltrators can be vote bank for the SP and BSP. It is a question of national security for the BJP," Shah said.

Shah said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus the rest.

"Upar Modi, neechey Yogi (Modi as prime minister and Adityanath as chief minister). This general election will be Modi versus the rest," he said, adding that this would be the poll scenario in Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP has rid Uttar Pradesh of goons, of parivaarvad. Yogi has tackled land mafia in Uttar Pradesh.

Goons are now scared of cops," the BJP chief said.

Slamming the alliance between the SP and the BSP for the parliamentary polls, he said, "We will put Aligarh locks on their shop. BJP workers will put Aligarh locks on the shop of Buaa-Bhatija (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav)."Aligarh is known for locks, now a dying industry.

Shah said, "Reporters often ask me that when buaa and bhatija have come together, then how 74 seats will be won in UP? I say that if you see the sea of party workers, you will come to know that from where 74 seats will come."

The BJP is different from other parties, as victory is guaranteed by the booth level workers and not by any one leader, he said.