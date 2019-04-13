'Claiming to be custodians of truth': Prashant Kishor hits back at Rabri Devi

Patna, Apr 13: Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor took a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav wife Rabri Devi's over her claim about a pre-poll alliance offered to the RJD.

Prashant Kishot Kishor, the second-in-command in JD(U) after Kumar, tweeted this morning "Those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth."

Ex-Bihar minster and Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife, Rabri Devi, on Friday claimed poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who joined JD(U) last year, recently met her husband. Kishor suggested Lalu Yadav's RJD and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) merge together and the new entity thus formed should declare its "prime ministerial candidate" ahead of the national elections, Rabri Devi claimed.

"All our staff and security personnel deployed here are witnesses. He called on us at least five times, mostly here (her 10, Circular Road residence), and one or two times at paanch number (5, Deshratna Marg - the bungalow allotted to her younger son Tejashwi Yadav)," Rabri Devi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

If Kishor denies meeting Lalu Yadav, it would be a "blatant lie", she stressed.