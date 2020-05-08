  • search
    Claim that passengers on Air India were charged triple the fare is fake

    New Delhi, May 08: There is a claim that passengers onboard the Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi were arguing as they had been charged thrice the fare.

    It is also claimed that these passengers were also packed into the airline without following the social distancing norms.

    The Civil Aviation Ministry has said that this is a fake video. The video is from an airline of a neighbouring country and not that of Air India as has been claimed. Moreover, the fares for these flights were made known earlier this week and the government is sticking to its charge and not overcharging anyone.

