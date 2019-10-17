  • search
    CJI Ranjan Gogoi cancels foreign visit

    New Delhi, Oct 17: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has reportedly cancelled his foreign visit to attend official programmes, sources said.

    The CJI, who headed a bench on Ayodhya land dispute case in which the judgement was reserved, has cancelled his programme for foreign visit due to some exigencies, they said.

    Justice Ranjan Gogoi
    Gogoi was to travel to some South American countries, Middle East and some other countries before he demits office as CJI on November 17.

      The sources also said the CJI cancelled the proposed visits before they were finalised.

      The Bench headed by the CJI after hearing arguments in the Ayodhya Case at length had reserved orders on Wednesday. The court has time until November 17 to deliver its verdict as Justice Gogoi retires on that day.

