CJI okays suspension of RCT judge accused in Rs 50 crore scam

By
    New Delhi, Oct 19: The Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi has given his nod to suspend a Railway Claims Tribunal judge who was under the scanner for a Rs 50 crore scam relating to compensation claims in Patna, Bihar.

    The file against the judge, R K Mittal was pending in the office of the CJI for several months. However Justice Gogoi took up the matter and sent to the Railway Board for approval.

    Also Read | CJI unimpressed with demand to lift ban on lawyers' strike

    It was alleged during the probe conducted by Justice U U Lalit that Mittal had allegedly indulged in financial irregularities in connivance with a few lawyers appearing for the victims of railways accidents.

    The Chairman of the RCT, Justice K Kannan had written to the Railway Board seeking Mittal's suspension a few months back. This led to the transfer of Mittal to the Trivandrum branch of the RCT from Ranchi.

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 10:47 [IST]
