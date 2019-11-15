CJI Gogoi sits on bench for last time in court number 1 before he retires on Nov 17

New Delhi, Nov 15: Outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi sat on the bench for the last time in court number 1 of the Supreme Court on Friday. He will demit office on November 17.

Court number 1 of the apex court in the courtroom of the Chief Justice of India. Justice Gogoi sat in the bench with chief justice-designate S A Bobde for just four minutes, during which Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Khanna expressed gratitude on behalf of the Bar to the chief justice.

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He had also visited the Raj Ghat on October 3 last year after taking oath as the CJI.

Later in the day, Justice Gogoi will likely to have a video conference with 650 high court judges across the country and 15,000 judicial officers. He is likely to deliver his message to all the judges and judicial officers.

Born on 18th November 1954, Ranjan Gogoi joined the Bar in 1978. Gogoi had practised mainly in the Gauhati High Court. He was appointed as Permanent Judge of Gauhati High Court on 28th February 2001 and transferred to Punjab & Haryana High Court on 9th September 2010. Then he was appointed as Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court on 12th February 2011 and was elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court on 23rd April 2012.

Finally, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on 03.10.2018.

