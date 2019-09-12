CJI frowns on UP minister, who said Ayodhya is ours, Supreme Court is ours

New Delhi, Sep 12: Senior counsel, Rajeev Dhavan, who is appearing for the Muslims side in the Ayodhya case said that the atmosphere is non-conducive to continue arguments.

Before the Supreme Court, he cited fresh threats to the clerk of his legal team. The clerk is facing the ire of the other clerks, Dhavan also said.

He further said that a minister in Uttar Pradesh said that Ayodhya belongs to the Hindus and the temple is theirs and the SC is also theirs. I cannot go on filing contempt after contempt. I have already filed a contempt against an 88 year old for cursing me.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, while deprecating such behaviour said this should not be happening. We deprecate such statements. Both sides can put forth their argument before the court, without fear, the CJI also said.

When asked if he needed security, Dhavan said that he did not. I have been non-partisan when it comes to arguing a case. I have argued the Kashi and Kamakshya cases in the past, he also said.

After deprecating the statement made by the UP minister, Dhavan said that this was enough to assuage the feeling of the Muslim side seeking ownership of the 2.77 acre disputed land.